Introducing Supermajority from NPR and WPLN

Supermajority is a new 4-part series from NPR's Embedded, in partnership with Nashville Public Radio.

As Americans focus on national politics this election year, we zoom in on one state and its political majority.

Host Meribah Knight has been following three conservative moms in Tennessee over the course of a year as they learn to navigate their Republican-controlled state legislature.

These political newcomers will confront powerful lawmakers, a dizzying legislative process and most importantly – their own long-held beliefs.

What can these women accomplish? How will the work change them? And what might it all reveal about democracy?

Launching Thursday, June 20.

