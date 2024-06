Swamp Dogg's 'Blackgrass' is one of the best country albums of the year Swamp Dogg, aka Jerry Williams Jr., began his career in the 1960s. Now 81, he demonstrates that, in his long career in R&B, soul and funk, country is another road he’s traveled.

Review Music Reviews Swamp Dogg's 'Blackgrass' is one of the best country albums of the year Swamp Dogg, aka Jerry Williams Jr., began his career in the 1960s. Now 81, he demonstrates that, in his long career in R&B, soul and funk, country is another road he’s traveled. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor