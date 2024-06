In the Coast Guard's wargames, climate change is now a key adversary The Coast Guard is holding it's strategic wargames at a base in Portsmouth, Va., and climate change is a key adversary.

Climate In the Coast Guard's wargames, climate change is now a key adversary Coast Guard Climate War Game Listen · 5:10 5:10 The Coast Guard is holding it's strategic wargames at a base in Portsmouth, Va., and climate change is a key adversary. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor