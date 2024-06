A priest recalls what it meant went a nun traveled 5 hours to visit his dying father On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, when Father Jim Martin's father was dying, a nun, Sister Janice Farnham, took a 5-hour train ride to visit him.

Religion A priest recalls what it meant went a nun traveled 5 hours to visit his dying father UNSUNG HERO - JAMES MARTIN Listen · 2:14 2:14 On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, when Father Jim Martin's father was dying, a nun, Sister Janice Farnham, took a 5-hour train ride to visit him. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor