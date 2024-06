Globally, antibiotics were way overused during the pandemic The over use of antibiotics contributes to antibiotic resistant infections. A series of new studies shows how hospitals are still grappling with the superbugs unleashed during the pandemic.

Health Globally, antibiotics were way overused during the pandemic The over use of antibiotics contributes to antibiotic resistant infections. A series of new studies shows how hospitals are still grappling with the superbugs unleashed during the pandemic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor