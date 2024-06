How a Colorado woman bought a used EV for less than $700 New electric vehicles can be expensive, and tax credits and other incentives to buy them hard to navigate. But one woman in Colorado drove home from a dealership with a used EV for less than $700.

National How a Colorado woman bought a used EV for less than $700 New electric vehicles can be expensive, and tax credits and other incentives to buy them hard to navigate. But one woman in Colorado drove home from a dealership with a used EV for less than $700. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor