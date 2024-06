Scorching temperatures prompt excessive heat warnings in southwest U.S. Extreme heat warnings are in effect for more than 10 million people in parts of the West. Cities are mobilizing to help the homeless and the elderly while firefighters are on high alert for wildfires.

Climate Scorching temperatures prompt excessive heat warnings in southwest U.S. Extreme heat warnings are in effect for more than 10 million people in parts of the West. Cities are mobilizing to help the homeless and the elderly while firefighters are on high alert for wildfires.