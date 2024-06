The presidential primary season winds down and voters look ahead to November In some of the final presidential primaries of this year, voters continue to express their dissatisfaction with the presumptive presidential nominees in both major parties.

Politics The presidential primary season winds down and voters look ahead to November The presidential primary season winds down and voters look ahead to November Listen · 3:32 3:32 In some of the final presidential primaries of this year, voters continue to express their dissatisfaction with the presumptive presidential nominees in both major parties. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor