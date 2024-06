House Democrat on why he supports Biden's executive action restricting migration NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Democratic Congressman Mike Levin, about President Biden's new executive order on immigration.

Politics House Democrat on why he supports Biden's executive action restricting migration House Democrat on why he supports Biden's executive action restricting migration Listen · 5:44 5:44 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Democratic Congressman Mike Levin, about President Biden's new executive order on immigration. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor