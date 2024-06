Modi declares victory but his party fails to reach an outright majority Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won a third term in office but it was far from a landslide, and his party will have to work to form a coalition government.

Asia Modi declares victory but his party fails to reach an outright majority Modi declares victory but his party fails to reach an outright majority Audio will be available later today. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won a third term in office but it was far from a landslide, and his party will have to work to form a coalition government. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor