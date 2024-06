Biden is taking action to temporarily close the Southern border to asylum-seekers NPR's Michel Martin talks to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about President Biden's new executive order that could shut down asylum requests at the U.S.-Mexico border.

National Biden is taking action to temporarily close the Southern border to asylum-seekers Biden is taking action to temporarily close the Southern border to asylum-seekers Listen · 5:34 5:34 NPR's Michel Martin talks to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about President Biden's new executive order that could shut down asylum requests at the U.S.-Mexico border. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor