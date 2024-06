Dr Pepper surpasses Pepsi -- is the 2nd-most-popular carbonated beverage in the U.S. For the first time, Dr Pepper has surpassed Pepsi as the nation's No. 2 soft drink. Coca Cola is still in first place.

