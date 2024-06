President Biden helps commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy President Biden attends D-Day commemorations in Normandy, and meets with some of the veterans who were in the battle 80 years today.

History President Biden helps commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy President Biden helps commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy Audio will be available later today. President Biden attends D-Day commemorations in Normandy, and meets with some of the veterans who were in the battle 80 years today. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor