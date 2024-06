USAID says it will send $90 million in aid to Gaza The U.S Agency for International Development says that it will be sending $90 million to aid Palestinians in Gaza. The announcement comes amid growing concerns of famine.

Middle East USAID says it will send $90 million in aid to Gaza USAID AID TO GAZA Listen · 5:18 5:18 The U.S Agency for International Development says that it will be sending $90 million to aid Palestinians in Gaza. The announcement comes amid growing concerns of famine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor