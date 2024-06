A neighbor of the Alitos describes her unpleasant encounter with Martha-Ann Emily Baden was living with her mom in the days after Jan. 6, 2021, when she had an unpleasant run-in with a neighbor -- who turned out to be the wife of a Supreme Court justice.

