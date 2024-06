The Miss AI beauty pageant ushers in a new type of influencer Ten models that exist only in the digital realm have made it to the finals of what's being billed as the world's first beauty pageant involving AI.

Ten models that exist only in the digital realm have made it to the finals of what's being billed as the world's first beauty pageant involving AI.