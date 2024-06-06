Accessibility links
Gaza's Hospitals Collapse, and Ill and Malnourished Children are Dying : State of the World from NPR A father in Gaza tries to save his sick son as the family flees Israeli bombs, but their quest for treatment and the baby's skeletal frame reveal malnourishment is only part of the story.

Gaza's Hospitals Collapse, and Sick and Malnourished Children are Dying

Gaza's Hospitals Collapse, and Sick and Malnourished Children are Dying

A father in Gaza tries to save his sick son as the family flees Israeli bombs, but their quest for treatment and the baby's skeletal frame reveal malnourishment is only part of the story.

Fadi Zant, aged 9, experiencing malnutrition, receives treatment after evacuated from the northern Gaza Strip to the IMC field hospital in Rafah, Gaza on March 24, 2024. The Gaza Strip is on the brink of famine as Israeli attacks on the area enters its sixth month. Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images hide caption

Fadi Zant, aged 9, experiencing malnutrition, receives treatment after evacuated from the northern Gaza Strip to the IMC field hospital in Rafah, Gaza on March 24, 2024. The Gaza Strip is on the brink of famine as Israeli attacks on the area enters its sixth month.

Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images