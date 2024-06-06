Why California's high speed rail was always going to blow out
Why California's high speed rail was always going to blow out
99.5 percent of megaprojects are either over time, over budget or have lower benefits than expected. What's going wrong? Today, we look at case studies from California's high speed rail project to the Sydney Opera House to consider the do's and don'ts of ambitious projects.
Bent Flyvbjerg and Dan Gardner's book on megaprojects is How Big Things Get Done: The Surprising Factors that Determine the Fate of Every Project, from Home Renovations to Space Exploration and Everything In Between.
Related episodes:
Why building public transit in the US costs so much (Apple / Spotify)
Planes, trains and bad bridges (Apple / Spotify)
ICYMI, preorder our new Indicator t-shirt at the NPR shop. For more ways to support our show, sign up for Planet Money+ where you'll get sponsor-free listening, bonus episodes, and access to even more Indicator merch!
Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.