How Ronan Farrow's reporting on Weinstein led to the criminal case against Trump While reporting on Harvey Weinstein, Farrow unearthed details of the National Enquirer’s plan to pay for damaging stories about Trump and then bury the stories — a practice known as "catch and kill."





Politics How Ronan Farrow's reporting on Weinstein led to the criminal case against Trump While reporting on Harvey Weinstein, Farrow unearthed details of the National Enquirer’s plan to pay for damaging stories about Trump and then bury the stories — a practice known as "catch and kill."



Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor