They were there on D-Day, on the beaches and in the skies. This is what they saw More than 150,000 U.S., British and Canadian troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944 — 80 years ago this week. A small handful told NPR about their experience.

History They were there on D-Day, on the beaches and in the skies. This is what they saw They were there on D-Day, on the beaches and in the skies. This is what they saw Listen · 4:27 4:27 More than 150,000 U.S., British and Canadian troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944 — 80 years ago this week. A small handful told NPR about their experience. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor