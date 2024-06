An auto plant in Alabama is offering employees up to $250 per month for child care To attract workers, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, a joint venture in northern Alabama, decided to offer a child care benefit. The company pays 30% of its employees child care costs, up to $250 a month.

Business An auto plant in Alabama is offering employees up to $250 per month for child care An auto plant in Alabama is offering employees up to $250 per month for child care Audio will be available later today. To attract workers, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, a joint venture in northern Alabama, decided to offer a child care benefit. The company pays 30% of its employees child care costs, up to $250 a month. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor