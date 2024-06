Some states are seeing chronic absenteeism soar to more than 40% of students A major education issue this year is the alarming number of students who have missed many days of school -- in some cases more than 20. A poll examines parents' attitudes toward chronic absenteeism.

Education Some states are seeing chronic absenteeism soar to more than 40% of students A major education issue this year is the alarming number of students who have missed many days of school — in some cases more than 20. A poll examines parents' attitudes toward chronic absenteeism. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor