The Paris Olympics is already facing cybersecurity threats From a fake Tom Cruise Netflix campaign to fear-mongering around terrorist attacks, the Paris Olympics already face online threats. Cybersecurity experts say those threats may only grow.

Europe The Paris Olympics is already facing cybersecurity threats The Paris Olympics is already facing cybersecurity threats Audio will be available later today. From a fake Tom Cruise Netflix campaign to fear-mongering around terrorist attacks, the Paris Olympics already face online threats. Cybersecurity experts say those threats may only grow. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor