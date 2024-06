A visit to a clinic in Georgia that provides health care only to the uninsured NPR's A Martínez visits Georgia to explore how people without health insurance receive care.

Health A visit to a clinic in Georgia that provides health care only to the uninsured A visit to a clinic in Georgia that provides health care only to the uninsured Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martínez visits Georgia to explore how people without health insurance receive care. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor