Crows can count vocally like toddlers, research shows Crows can count... out loud! They do so similarly to human toddlers who are learning to tally things up. A neuroscientist trained birds to produce a number of calls in response to random visual cues.

Animals Crows can count vocally like toddlers, research shows Crows can count vocally like toddlers, research shows Audio will be available later today. Crows can count... out loud! They do so similarly to human toddlers who are learning to tally things up. A neuroscientist trained birds to produce a number of calls in response to random visual cues. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor