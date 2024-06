Anti-establishment candidate Nigel Farage could split the U.K.'s Conservative vote An anti-establishment candidate has thrown a wrench into the U.K. election. Nigel Farage is running for Parliament with a new populist party -- which is likely to split the Conservative vote.

An anti-establishment candidate has thrown a wrench into the U.K. election. Nigel Farage is running for Parliament with a new populist party — which is likely to split the Conservative vote.