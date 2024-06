1 in 4 children globally lives in severe child food poverty, UNICEF report says Despite progress in some countries -- Chad, Nepal and Peru for example -- A new report from UNICEF looks at rates of "extreme hunger" among children age 5 and under.

World 1 in 4 children globally lives in severe child food poverty, UNICEF report says Despite progress in some countries — Chad, Nepal and Peru for example — A new report from UNICEF looks at rates of "extreme hunger" among children age 5 and under. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor