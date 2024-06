Pat Sajak ends his run as host of 'Wheel of Fortune' on Friday After more than 40 years, Pat Sajak's long run as host of "Wheel of Fortune" is coming to an end. Ryan Seacrest has been chosen to be Sajak's replacement.

