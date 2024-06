Some Democrats say Biden's ban on most asylum-seekers goes too far NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California about President Biden's executive order banning most asylum-seekers from entering the U.S.

Politics Some Democrats say Biden's ban on most asylum-seekers goes too far Some Democrats say Biden's ban on most asylum-seekers goes to far Listen · 5:10 5:10 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California about President Biden's executive order banning most asylum-seekers from entering the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor