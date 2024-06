Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones agrees to liquidate assets to pay Sandy Hook families Alex Jones has asked a judge to convert his bankruptcy to a liquidation, in order to start paying some of the nearly $1.5 billion in damages he owes the Sandy Hook families who sued him for defamation.

Law Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones agrees to liquidate assets to pay Sandy Hook families Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones agrees to liquidate assets to pay Sandy Hook families Alex Jones has asked a judge to convert his bankruptcy to a liquidation, in order to start paying some of the nearly $1.5 billion in damages he owes the Sandy Hook families who sued him for defamation.