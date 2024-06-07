Republicans really want revenge; plus, can AI take a chill pill?

What is our justice system for? Many Republicans over the past week have suggested it's for revenge, calling for the prosecution of Democrats across the country following Trump's guilty verdict. Brittany looks at how the justice system can be politicized with NPR's national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson and national political correspondent Mara Liasson.



Plus, we all have examples of how bad those those new artificial intelligence search engine results can be. So why does it seem like every tech company is all in on the hottest tech trend? Brittany gets into it with NPR's technology correspondent Bobby Allyn and disinformation correspondent Shannon Bond.

This episode was produced by Barton Girdwood and Liam McBain. It was edited by Jessica Placzek and Sara Sarasohn. Fact-checking support came from Greta Pittenger. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.