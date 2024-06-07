Remembering Steve Albini

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty I Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty I

We're taking the moment to remember the life of Steve Albini. He died last month, suddenly. Albini was 61.

The record producer was an absolute legend. He produced thousands of records. Albini recorded with The Stooges, Joanna Newsom, Pixies, The Breeders, PJ Harvey, The Jesus Lizard, Nirvana and so many others.

He was a brilliant, uncompromising producer. A person who would do just about anything to capture and protect the magic that happens when a handful of buddies get together.

He recorded about dozen records of his own – at first with his band Big Black then, later, Shellac. Albini passed just a few days before his band Shellac released their final album – To All Trains.

Jesse Thorn spoke with Albini 17 years ago. The interview was recorded live at the Second City in Chicago when Bullseye was called The Sound of Young America.

In the conversation they got into Albini's creative process and why he thought the best albums were made over a weekend rather than several months. They also talked about Missoula, Montana and how that might have influenced his taste growing up. Albini also talked about how the Ramones changed his life.