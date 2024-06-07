New Music Friday: The best albums out June 7 : All Songs Considered NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Hazel Cills shepherd you through the many huge albums out today, including new records by Kaytranada, Charli XCX and so much more.



Featured albums:

- Kaytranada, 'Timeless'

- Charli XCX, 'brat'

- Pedro the Lion, 'Santa Cruz'



Other notable albums:

- Tems, Born in the Wild

- Angelica Garcia, 'Gemelo'

- Alisa Amador, 'Multitudes'

- Peggy Gou, 'I Hear You'

- Marina Allen, 'Eight Pointed Star'

Ski Mask The Slump God, 11th Dimension

NxWorries, WHY LAWD?

Elkka, Prism of Pleasure

Actress, Statik

Goat Girl, Below The Waste

Nduduzo Makhathini, Unomkhubulwane

Iceboy Violet & Nueen, You Said You'd Hold My Hand Through The Fire

AURORA, What Happened To The Heart?

The Game, Time

Eels, EELS TIME!

Alfie Templeman, Radiosoul

Homeboy Sandman, Rich II

42 Dugg, 4Eva Us, Neva Them

L'impératrice, Pulsar

Bonny Light Horseman, Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free

2hollis, boy

Strand of Oaks, Miracle Focus

Man Man, Carrot on Strings

Swim Deep, There's A Big Star Outside

FaltyDL, In The Wake of Wolves

Penelope Trappes, Hommelen

Kelley Stoltz, La Fleur

DJ Quik & Problem, Chupacabra

Casey MQ, Later that day, the day before, or the day before that

June Jones, Proximity

Program, It's a Sign

Gafacci & Sam Interface, Public Information Stream The Playlist Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor