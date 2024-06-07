Accessibility links
New Music Friday: The best albums out June 7 : All Songs Considered NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Hazel Cills shepherd you through the many huge albums out today, including new records by Kaytranada, Charli XCX and so much more.

Featured albums:
- Kaytranada, 'Timeless'
- Charli XCX, 'brat'
- Pedro the Lion, 'Santa Cruz'

Other notable albums:
- Tems, Born in the Wild
- Angelica Garcia, 'Gemelo'
- Alisa Amador, 'Multitudes'
- Peggy Gou, 'I Hear You'
- Marina Allen, 'Eight Pointed Star'

New Music Friday: The best albums out June 7

Kaytranada's new album, Timeless, is out Friday.

Jevi Emir/Courtesy of the artist

Kaytranada's new album, Timeless, is out Friday.

Jevi Emir/Courtesy of the artist

NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Hazel Cills shepherd you through the many huge albums out today, including new records by Kaytranada, Charli XCX and so much more.

Featured albums:

  • Kaytranada, Timeless
  • Charli XCX, brat
  • Pedro the Lion, Santa Cruz

Other notable albums out June 7:

  • Tems, Born in the Wild
  • Angelica Garcia, Gemelo
  • Alisa Amador, Multitudes
  • Peggy Gou, I Hear You
  • Marina Allen, Eight Pointed Star
  • Ski Mask The Slump God, 11th Dimension
  • NxWorries, WHY LAWD?
  • Elkka, Prism of Pleasure
  • Actress, Statik
  • Goat Girl, Below The Waste
  • Nduduzo Makhathini, Unomkhubulwane
  • Iceboy Violet & Nueen, You Said You'd Hold My Hand Through The Fire
  • AURORA, What Happened To The Heart?
  • The Game, Time
  • Eels, EELS TIME!
  • Alfie Templeman, Radiosoul
  • Homeboy Sandman, Rich II
  • 42 Dugg, 4Eva Us, Neva Them
  • L'impératrice, Pulsar
  • Bonny Light Horseman, Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free
  • 2hollis, boy
  • Strand of Oaks, Miracle Focus
  • Man Man, Carrot on Strings
  • Swim Deep, There's A Big Star Outside
  • FaltyDL, In The Wake of Wolves
  • Penelope Trappes, Hommelen
  • Kelley Stoltz, La Fleur
  • DJ Quik & Problem, Chupacabra
  • Casey MQ, Later that day, the day before, or the day before that
  • June Jones, Proximity
  • Program, It's a Sign
  • Gafacci & Sam Interface, Public Information

