New Music Friday: The best albums out June 7
Jevi Emir/Courtesy of the artist
NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Hazel Cills shepherd you through the many huge albums out today, including new records by Kaytranada, Charli XCX and so much more.
Featured albums:
- Kaytranada, Timeless
- Charli XCX, brat
- Pedro the Lion, Santa Cruz
Other notable albums out June 7:
- Tems, Born in the Wild
- Angelica Garcia, Gemelo
- Alisa Amador, Multitudes
- Peggy Gou, I Hear You
- Marina Allen, Eight Pointed Star
- Ski Mask The Slump God, 11th Dimension
- NxWorries, WHY LAWD?
- Elkka, Prism of Pleasure
- Actress, Statik
- Goat Girl, Below The Waste
- Nduduzo Makhathini, Unomkhubulwane
- Iceboy Violet & Nueen, You Said You'd Hold My Hand Through The Fire
- AURORA, What Happened To The Heart?
- The Game, Time
- Eels, EELS TIME!
- Alfie Templeman, Radiosoul
- Homeboy Sandman, Rich II
- 42 Dugg, 4Eva Us, Neva Them
- L'impératrice, Pulsar
- Bonny Light Horseman, Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free
- 2hollis, boy
- Strand of Oaks, Miracle Focus
- Man Man, Carrot on Strings
- Swim Deep, There's A Big Star Outside
- FaltyDL, In The Wake of Wolves
- Penelope Trappes, Hommelen
- Kelley Stoltz, La Fleur
- DJ Quik & Problem, Chupacabra
- Casey MQ, Later that day, the day before, or the day before that
- June Jones, Proximity
- Program, It's a Sign
- Gafacci & Sam Interface, Public Information