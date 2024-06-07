The News Roundup For June 7, 2024

Polls suggest that Americans are largely in favor of immigration but have concerns. In light of that, President Biden issued an executive order on Tuesday that significantly restricts asylum at the U.S.- Mexico border.

On Tuesday, Trump's lawyers asked the judge who oversaw the criminal trial in New York to lift the gag order placed on him. The order prevents Trump from attacking witnesses, the jury, and others involved in the case.

Police in Southern California are building a case concerning Legos. According to the Los Angeles Times, two suspects have stolen merchandise from six Bricks & Minifigs stores from April to June.

An Israeli strike in Gaza killed at least forty people when it hit a school-turned-shelter run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees. Israel claimed that the school was being used as a Hamas compound, but did not provide evidence.

On Thursday, world leaders gathered in Normandy to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. In an address, President Biden thanked the veterans in attendance for their service.

In climate news, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres wants to tax the profits of fossil fuel companies.

