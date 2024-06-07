Accessibility links
QUIZ: How much do you know about water safety for kids? Drowning is the No. 1 cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 in the U.S. Before you take your kids to the pool or the ocean this summer, test your knowledge of drowning prevention and water safety.
QUIZ: Parents, how much do you know about water safety for kids?

A swim instructor teaches a 3-year-old boy how to swim in an outdoor swimming pool.

Swimming lessons can be a powerful tool to prevent drowning. carlofranco/Getty Images/iStockphoto hide caption

carlofranco/Getty Images/iStockphoto

One of the joys of summer is taking your kids for a dip in the pool or the ocean on a hot day. But as refreshing and fun as water can be, it can also be dangerous.

Although drowning is preventable, it is the No. 1 cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it’s the second-leading cause of death for kids ages 5 to 14.

Take our quiz to test your knowledge on the subject. Then listen to our episode, “These water safety tips can save lives,” for more guidance.

