How Biden and Trump disagree over how to address the cost of health care The two major presidential candidates have very different approaches to health policy. What are they, and how might they shape health care access over the next four years?

Health How Biden and Trump disagree over how to address the cost of health care The two major presidential candidates have very different approaches to health policy. What are they, and how might they shape health care access over the next four years? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor