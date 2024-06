Why the Sweden-based company IKEA has cut prices 3 times in a year NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with IKEA Retail U.S. President Javier Quiñones about the furniture store chain's decision to reduce its prices.

Business Why the Sweden-based company IKEA has cut prices 3 times in a year NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with IKEA Retail U.S. President Javier Quiñones about the furniture store chain's decision to reduce its prices. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor