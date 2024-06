EU parliamentary election: There will be 16-year-old voters in Germany and Belgium Voting is underway in the European parliamentary elections -- where a new block of voters is heading to the polls in two countries. Germany and Belgium have lowered the voting age from 18 to 16.

