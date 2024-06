Gaza baker flees Rafah with nearly 1 million other Palestinians A professional baker in Gaza has been making cakes to celebrate life amid war. He fled an Israeli offensive in Rafah, along with nearly 1 million other Palestinians, and set up a makeshift bakery near a displaced persons camp.

Middle East Gaza baker flees Rafah with nearly 1 million other Palestinians Gaza baker flees Rafah with nearly 1 million other Palestinians A professional baker in Gaza has been making cakes to celebrate life amid war. He fled an Israeli offensive in Rafah, along with nearly 1 million other Palestinians, and set up a makeshift bakery near a displaced persons camp.