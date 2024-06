A woman who believes she was an inspiration for 'Baby Reindeer' is suing Netflix A Scottish woman named Fiona Harvey has sued Netflix, claiming that she was defamed by the hit series Baby Reindeer.

Pop Culture A woman who believes she was an inspiration for 'Baby Reindeer' is suing Netflix A woman who believes she was an inspiration for 'Baby Reindeer' is suing Netflix Listen · 2:45 2:45 A Scottish woman named Fiona Harvey has sued Netflix, claiming that she was defamed by the hit series Baby Reindeer. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor