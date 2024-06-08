Charlamagne tha God talks being a nerd and loving Judy Blume

When Lenard McKelvey got his first big job in radio, twenty-six years ago, he decided to use the street name he came up with when he was a teenager, Charlamagne tha God. Now, he's the host of the Breakfast Club national morning show, a podcaster, a producer, publisher and the author of three books... his latest, Get Honest or Die Lying, is out now.