This week, Charlamagne the God talks his new book, growing up a nerd, and loving Judy Blume. Plus panelists, Shane O'Neill, Alzo Slade, and Karen Chee rub your back.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Charlamagne tha God talks being a nerd and loving Judy Blume

Charlamagne tha God talks being a nerd and loving Judy Blume

Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and
When Lenard McKelvey got his first big job in radio, twenty-six years ago, he decided to use the street name he came up with when he was a teenager, Charlamagne tha God. Now, he's the host of the Breakfast Club national morning show, a podcaster, a producer, publisher and the author of three books... his latest, Get Honest or Die Lying, is out now.