Fresh Air Weekend: 'Merrily We Roll Along'; MSNBC host Ali Velshi Director Maria Friedman and actor Jonathan Groff discuss the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s musical. Velshi chronicles his ancestors’ migrations across three continents in a new memoir.
Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.

Fresh Air Weekend: 'Merrily We Roll Along'; MSNBC host Ali Velshi

Merrily We Roll Along revival director Maria Friedman in New York City in 2024.

Merrily We Roll Along revival director Maria Friedman in New York City in 2024.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 1981, this Sondheim musical flopped. Now 'Merrily We Roll Along' is a hit: The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s musical about three friends received seven Tony nominations. We talk with director Maria Friedman, who was a friend of Sondheim's, and actor Jonathan Groff.

MSNBC host Ali Velshi chronicles his ancestors’ migrations across three continents: In his memoir, Small Acts of Courage, Velshi traces his family’s journey, from India to South Africa — where his grandfather crossed paths with Mahatma Gandhi — to Kenya, Canada and the U.S.

In 1981, this Sondheim musical flopped. Now 'Merrily We Roll Along' is a hit

MSNBC host Ali Velshi chronicles his ancestors’ migrations across three continents

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.