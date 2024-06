NASA astronaut Bill Anders, who took famous photo of Earth during Apollo, dies at 90 One of the first astronauts to go to the moon has died. Bill Anders was on Apollo 8 when it entered lunar orbit in 1968. He also took the 'earthrise' photo, one of the most famous space images ever.

Obituaries NASA astronaut Bill Anders, who took famous photo of Earth during Apollo, dies at 90 One of the first astronauts to go to the moon has died. Bill Anders was on Apollo 8 when it entered lunar orbit in 1968. He also took the 'earthrise' photo, one of the most famous space images ever. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor