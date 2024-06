'The Harlem Renaissance' and what is Black art for? The Metropolitan Museum of Art is showcasing visual artists from the Harlem Renaissance in the exhibition, “The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism.”

Art & Design 'The Harlem Renaissance' and what is Black art for? WATC IBAM Roll off Listen · 6:16 6:16 The Metropolitan Museum of Art is showcasing visual artists from the Harlem Renaissance in the exhibition, “The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism.” Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor