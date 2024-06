California wildfire smoke linked to early deaths A new study finds that during smoky years like 2018, when the town of Paradise burned down, more than 10,000 people died prematurely. It's a wake-up call about the scale of the problem, they say.

National California wildfire smoke linked to early deaths