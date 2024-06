A new docuseries 'Ren Fair' follows the creator of a Texas Renaissance fair The docuseries "Ren Faire" looks at what happens when the creator of a Texas Renaissance fair plans to retire. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with director Lance Oppenheim.

Television A new docuseries 'Ren Fair' follows the creator of a Texas Renaissance fair A new docuseries 'Ren Fair' follows the creator of a Texas Renaissance fair Audio will be available later today. The docuseries "Ren Faire" looks at what happens when the creator of a Texas Renaissance fair plans to retire. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with director Lance Oppenheim. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor