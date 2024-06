The driving tactic that could make your morning commute easier NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Marshall Zelinger of 9News Denver about his reporting on and advocacy for zipper merging, a driving tactic that can ease traffic congestion.

National The driving tactic that could make your morning commute easier NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Marshall Zelinger of 9News Denver about his reporting on and advocacy for zipper merging, a driving tactic that can ease traffic congestion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor