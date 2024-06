Video game creators are working to make games more accessible for disabled people In an excerpt from NPR's The Sunday Story podcast, we look at how video game companies are adding features to make their products easier to use by people with disabilities.

Gaming Video game creators are working to make games more accessible for disabled people Video game creators are working to make games more accessible for disabled people Listen · 6:02 6:02 In an excerpt from NPR's The Sunday Story podcast, we look at how video game companies are adding features to make their products easier to use by people with disabilities. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor