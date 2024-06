Israel rescues 4 hostages in operation that kills over 270 Gazans An Israeli rescue operation freed four Israeli hostages and, according to sources at a hospital in Gaza, resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people.

Middle East Israel rescues 4 hostages in operation that kills over 270 Gazans Israel rescues 4 hostages in operation that kills over 270 Gazans Listen · 5:30 5:30 An Israeli rescue operation freed four Israeli hostages and, according to sources at a hospital in Gaza, resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people.