Hiking North Carolina's Linville Gorge Wilderness area NPR's Brian Mann sends an audio postcard from a hike in western North Carolina's Linville Gorge Wilderness, the third largest wilderness area in the state.

National Hiking North Carolina's Linville Gorge Wilderness area NPR's Brian Mann sends an audio postcard from a hike in western North Carolina's Linville Gorge Wilderness, the third largest wilderness area in the state. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor